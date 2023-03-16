Hyderabad: Bollywood action star Suniel Shetty was seen grooving with the Norwegian dance troupe 'The Quick Style' in a video shared by the dance group. The star was seen dancing to his hit track from the 90s "Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum".

At the start of the video, the dance group is seen matching simple and catchy steps with each other, but towards the end, Suniel Shetty joins them in his cool manner, wearing glares and simply swaying to the beat with nonchalance. The original song was featured in the 1995 romantic thriller 'Takkar', starring Shetty and Sonali Bendre in lead roles and was voiced by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Alka Yagnik.

Quick Style shared the video on their Instagram page with the caption "Felt like we have known him for years @suniel.shetty." After the clip was posted, Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, wrote in the comments section "Love this papa", and rapper Badshah also commented "OG." A user wrote "Stop giving us heart attacks", while another commented, "But waiting for kala chashma with Katrina and sid"!

The Quick Style took the world by storm in 2022 by dancing to a set of popular Bollywood songs and is currently on a tour in India. The troupe is currently in Mumbai and they shared the news with their fans by posting a reel of them dancing inside a local train in Mumbai to the upbeat song "Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar'. The viral video was captioned "Our first step in a local train in India".

The crew was also spotted with cricketer Virat Kohli in Mumbai and they shared a reel featuring the cricketer dancing along with the group. Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma, commented on the video with fire emojis.