New Delhi: As Argentina scored a spectacular victory over France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, film celebrities simply couldn't hold back their emotions. Several stars from tinsel town took to social media to celebrate the crowning moment of Lionel Messi and his men.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan recalled fond memories of the World Cup from his childhood and heaped praises to Messi for his 'talent and hard work'.

Unfazed by the controversy triggered by their Besharam Rang number, SRK was also seen dancing with English football legend Wayne Rooney in the studio of FIFA World Cup broadcaster, Sports 18.

Before the electrifying action started, the two superstars of cricket-crazy Kerala -- Mohanlal and Mammootty -- tweeted their presence at the stadium that the entire world watched in nervous anticipation and congratulated the winners post match.

Mammootty's son and pan-India star Dulquer Salman seems to have missed the action, so he carried a poster with Messi and Mbappe staring out of it, with the comment: "Tonight's gonna be insane! Argentina against France. Messi against Mbappe. May the best team win."

Preity Zinta was also watching the match from home. She tweeted at the end of it: "OMG! What a game! What a stunning final. #Messi I wanted this soooo much for you. Well played Argentina. Hard Luck France!"

Nayanthara, Tamil cinema's Lady Superstar, made her love for Messi equally abundant. "WHAT A FINAL! Then Diego Maradona And Now Lionel Messi," she tweeted. Her husband, producer-director Vignesh Shivan, was ecstatic: Adrenaline messsssssssssiiiiiiiiiied!!!! What a game!!!!!! The G.O.A.T takes it home as prayed for!!!!"

Randeep Hooda, another unabashed Messi fan, tweeted: "MESSI-ahh!!!! A lifetime of dreaming and performing at the highest level!! Finally rewarded!! A fairy tale ending to an illustrious career. Well played #Mbappe, you shined like a star. WHAT A FINAL."

Before the opening whistle of the edge-of-the-seat thriller, Mohanlal expressed the emotion that must have overpowered all those present at the stadium taken over by more than 50,000 Argentine fans.

The superstar just couldn't couch his excitement: "At Lusail Stadium, joining the world to witness the clash of the titans and partake of the world's favourite madness! Awaiting a phenomenal and entertaining game from the bests, just like you all!"

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seemingly nervous until the winning goal was scored during the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals. In a viral video, Ranveer was seen holding on to Deepika until the winning goal was hit.

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker's World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties.

Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.