Doha: Deepika Padukone is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup finals! The actor flew down to Qatar on Saturday to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed Lusail Iconic Stadium.

On Sunday morning, Deepika teased her fans with a sneak peek of the Trophy trunk book by Louis Vuitton - a brand that has custom-made the trophy trunk for the world cup. Deepika is the global ambassador of the brand.

As far as the FIFA World Cup final is concerned, Argentina will play against France for first place in the championship. Notably, media reports said that defending champions France has been affected by a virus that could cause the team's starting centre-back duo to miss the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed Pathaan was shot in eight countries.

The actor recently made headlines for controversy around Besharam Rang song from Pathaan. The ringh-wing activists across the country have raised objections to the song and stated that the attire of actors encourages love jihad. They had objected to the dance sequence where Shah Rukh Khan is wearing a green colour shirt and Deepika is flaunting a saffron outfit.

Apart from Pathaan, Deepika will also be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in Project K. She also has a special cameo in her husband Ranveer Singh's film Cirkus.