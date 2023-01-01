Mumbai: The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal released the Bollywood star's first look from the much-anticipated crime drama on New Year's Eve. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh, a remake of his 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The makers unveiled the first look of Kapoor on their official social media handles at midnight. The actor is seen in a rugged avatar, holding an axe and lighting a cigarette.

Ranbir Kapoor first look from Animal

"We are happy to unveil the first glimpse to the audiences. Ranbir's look in the poster very well justifies the gist of the film and we're confident that the audience will witness a film that they deserve," the producers said in a joint statement.

As soon as Ranbir's first look from Animal was dropped, Alia took to social media to share the poster but not without multiple fire emojis. It seems that the Darlings actor has like Ranbir's savage look from the film.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's

The crime drama flick undoubtedly features Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar and fans of the actor are seemingly blown away. Soon after the first look of the film went on floors, it took the internet by storm. "Dayumm," a fan wrote in the comments. "This is insane," another user stated. "Dead," a fan wrote. "Kadak buddy," another fan commented.

Shooting for Animal began in April this year amid the snow-capped mountains of Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released countrywide in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Animal, Ranbir will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's rom-com Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.