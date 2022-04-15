Mumbai (Maharashtra): Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Friday penned a heartfelt note for late husband Rishi Kapoor following son Ranbir Kapoor's marriage to Alia Bhatt in a private ceremony. Congratulatory messages continue to pour for the star couple, who tied the knot after five years of dating at their Vastu apartment in Bandra on Thursday in presence of Kapoor and Bhatt family, besides close friends such as Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji, Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani.

Alia Bhatt, 29, posted a series of loved-up pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, 39, on Instagram post the wedding to announce that they were now husband and wife. Taking to Instagram a day after her son's wedding, Neetu Kapoor said her late husband, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's dream has turned true. "This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab your wish has been fulfilled (sic)," she wrote along with a photo of her with Ranbir Kapoor from the wedding.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a battle with cancer. It was one of his wishes to see Ranbir getting married to Alia. Reportedly, the veteran actor had even planned a grand wedding for them in December 2020, but he passed away before that. While speaking to a webloid, Neetu had earlier said, Rishi wanted to see "Ranbir wearing a turban with an emerald and a broach in the Peshawari tradition - astride a ghodi, on his wedding day. He was totally sentimental about this, he’d keep saying, 'Kisi din, mujhe humaare bete ko ghodi pe sawaar dekhna hai.'" Looking at the picture shared by Neetu, it seems that Ranbir adhered to his late father's wish as he adorned a turban with a big broach.

Meanwhile, videos and photos from the closely-guarded wedding ceremony have started trickling in on social media. Some photos from inside the ceremony have gone viral, including one from the varmala ceremony, and another in which they are seen cutting a three-tier wedding cake and raising a toast.