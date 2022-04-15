Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday, not in a big fat Indian wedding spangled with tinsel as many would have imagined but at their Bandra apartment with just family and close friends in attendance. While the couple guarded themselves against media glare, a video from their intimate wedding has surfaced online.

In a viral video, Ranbir and Alia are seen exchanging garlands but not without the expected drama that the Jaymala ceremony brings. In the video clip, members from the groom's side lifted him before Alia could put garland around Ranbir's neck. Before members from the bride's side come to her aide, Ranbir went down on his knees for Alia's convenience. Ranbir's sweet gesture for his bride has floored the fans who have flooded social media with the video accompanied with comments like "find someone like him" and "made for each other."

Bhatt, 29, posted a series of loved-up pictures with Ranbir, 39, on Instagram post the wedding to announce that they had tied the knot in their balcony after dating for five years. Alia and Ranbir matched the colour of their wedding outfits in ivory, styled by Bollywood's go-to wedding designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. After keeping the media personnel and fans stationed outside Vastu waiting, the couple arrived for the much promised photo op at around 7.40 pm. The couple arrived walking hand-in-hand to the beats of drums and greeted the media and waiting for fans with folded hands.