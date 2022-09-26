Mumbai (Maharashtra): A prayer meet was held in Mumbai to pay homage to the great comedian Raju Srivastava. The who's who of the Indian film and television industry turned up to meet the bereaved family and pay their deepest tributes. A video from Raju Srivastava's prayer meet has surfaced online wherein his wife Shikha Srivastava is seen breaking down while talking about her late husband.

Shikha looked inconsolable as she breaks down saying "there is nothing left to say." Shikha, who married Raju in 1993, further said, "My life has ended now. Everyone prayed for him, doctors also tried their best, we all tried our best. He made us all laugh and I am sure in heaven too he is making everyone laugh. Rest in peace. Thank you! His friends have supported us a lot," she can be heard saying in the video clip.

Meanwhile, celebrities ranging from his colleagues in the world of comedy like Kapil Sharma and Bharati Singh to many prominent faces of the film industry, everybody showed up to stand in support of the late comedian's family. Celebrities extended condolences to Raju Srivastava's son Ayushmann, daughter Antara, and his wife Shikha, who were present there to mourn his demise.

Actor Neil Nithin Mukesh came to pay his respects along with his father. Soon after, actor Gurmeet Chaudhary also turned up. Other prominent faces to attend the prayer meeting were director-duo Abbas Mastan, Sambhavana Seth, Sugandha Mishra, Ahsaan Qureshi, Shailesh Lodha, comedian Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Pal.

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava breathed his last breath at the age of 58, on Wednesday at AIIMS Delhi, after being admitted there following a heart attack on August 10. Reportedly, the 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. After staying on the ventilator for several weeks, he finally passed away on September 21. He was cremated in New Delhi on September 22.