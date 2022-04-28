Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming film 'Om: The Battle Within', and it's safe to say that his fans are in for a treat. Packed with solid action sequences -- relentless firing, killing, and bombarding, the teaser of the film is sure to raise the bar of action. Sharing the teaser of the movie, Aditya wrote on his Instagram handle, "Ek ladai ko jeetne ke liye usse kai baar ladna padta hai. #OMTeaser out now. #OM: The battle within-releasing on 1st July 2022."

Going by the teaser, Aditya has turned into a hardcore action star. And this is the first time that the actor has tried this genre. The nearly one-minute-long teaser is hands down heaven for action lovers. There are men flying, vehicles crashing, machine guns running, and a lot of muscles on display. Apart from the action scenes, we understand that our protagonist (Aditya) has forgotten his identity and he must fight a battle multiple times in order to solve the puzzle of his past. And the teaser gives us the first glimpse into the world of OM and his fights to save the nation, without giving away any other details.

Speaking about his shooting days and gruelling workout regime for the power-packed movie, Aditya said, "It's been an incredible journey, and it gives me great joy to share a glimpse of the film with all my fans. It's an attempt that has been as rewarding as it has been challenging. All thanks to my director and producers for their support, I am sure the audiences are going to love all the elements of this wholesome entertainer."

Stepping into the world of the silver screen for the first time as a director, Kapil Verma shared, "This is my first venture into the world of Hindi films, and it's been an incredible journey so far. With incredible actors and technicians on board, OM: The Battle Within, is an intricately designed canvas for all the movie buffs out there. We cannot wait to present the film to the audiences." 'Om: The Battle Within', which co-stars Sanjana Sanghi, is slated to release on July 1 and will clash with R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. The action-packed movie has been produced by ZEE Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan.

(ANI)

Also Read: Aamir releases first song from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'