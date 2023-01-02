Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are making headlines after a video of their alleged kiss went viral on social media. Netizens are sniffing a budding romance between the two as their video from a New Year party surfaced online.

In a viral video, the Darlings star Vijay Varma and Tamnnaah were seen embracing one another and kissing. The actors reportedly attended a New Year party in Goa. The short video clip is said to be from the party that the two attended with friends. The video which broke the internet was originally shared by the Goan restaurant, Purple Martini, on Instagram.

While Tamannaah is seen in a pink shirt dress while Vijay was wearing green shorts with a white shirt. In the viral video, Tamannaah and Vijay can be seen hugging each other and kissing. The couple seemingly stole tender moments while the crowd cheered and celebrated as fireworks go off in the sky above and peppy music filling the atmosphere with joy.

While Vijay has shared two pictures from Goa on his Instagram Stories, Tamannaah has not shared anything as yet. Few days back, Tamannaah and Vijay were also spotted attending Diljit Dosanjh concert in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, Vijay and Tamannaah will be seen together in web series Lust Stories 2 for Sujoy Ghosh's segment.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah, who was last seen in Madhur Bhandakar's Babli Bouncer, has more in store for her fans with the upcoming release of her romantic-drama flick Gurthundha Seethakalam, Bhola Shankar, and Prime Video series Jee Karda.

For Vijay, coming up next is the screen adaptation The Devotion of Suspect X in which he will share the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from this, Vijay has an exciting slate of projects ahead including Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Sumit Saxena's untitled next, and Mirzapur 3.