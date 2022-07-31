Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Kajol has completed three decades in Hindi cinema. On this occasion, her husband, actor-producer-director Ajay Devgn took to his social media to share a special message for his wife.

The Runway 24 actor shared a still from his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on his Instagram where he and Kajol can be seen together in a Maharashtrian folk dance. Ajay wrote in the caption: "Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you're just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories."

Kajol, who started her film journey with the 1992 film Bekhudi, has delivered an array of hits in her 30 year career, most notably Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Gupt, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Her on-screen pairing with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always ensured a good footfall at the theatres.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone and posted a video montage of her character stills from some of her blockbuster movies. "Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn't really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So cheers to 30 years and counting... and God willing to another 30 more!" Kajol wrote in the caption.

READ | Kajol opens up on her parents calling it quits when she was four-and-a-half years old

The actor made her digital debut in 2021 with her streaming film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy and is now all set to foray in the world of long-format content with her upcoming webseries which will drop on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.