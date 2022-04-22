New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have reached Manali, Himachal Pradesh to shoot for their upcoming film Animal. Pictures of the two have been doing rounds on the internet in which they can be seen posing with their fans. The actors will kickstart first schedule of the film in the scenic mountain.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna in Manali for Animal shoot

Ranbir could be seen in a black t-shirt beneath a black jacket paired with white pants. It seems like the stars were also felicitated at the location of their stay as they could be seen wearing the traditional Himachal cap and shawl while posing with the fans. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was roped in to play the leading lady opposite Ranbir. She, however, walked out of the project for unknown reasons.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna in Manali for Animal shoot

READ | Ranbir returns to work, flaunts Alia's name written on his hand - watch video

Titled Animal, the crime drama will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh, Arjun Reddy fame. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.