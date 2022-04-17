Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt on April 14, has returned to work. The newlywed was seen in Mumbai days after his wedding as he resumed work. Ranbir and Alia did not take a break before their marriage as the two were busy shooting for their upcoming film in Varanasi. Alia even shot a song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani three days before the wedding in Mumbai.

On Sunday, Ranbir was clicked as he stepped out for the first time after the wedding. RK kept it casual as he attended a meeting at T-Series office in Mumbai. Kapoor was seen donning a blue checked shirt which he teamed up with beige pants and white sneakers. With cool shades and his favorite New York Yankees baseball cap, Ranbir looked very cool as he swiftly headed into an office waving to the paps.

Ranbir has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Luv Ranjan's next, Shamshera and Brahmastra at various levels of production. Alia too will be resuming the shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The schedule of newlyweds seems packed with multiple projects but rumour mills are abuzz that the duo will jet off to South Africa for their honeymoon. The couple, who ringed in New Year at the safari destination, seemingly fell in love with the place and decided to return after tying the knot.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 in a close-knit ceremony. Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other while working on Brahmastra five years ago. The couple, on Saturday, threw a star-studded bash for their friends. From superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan to Aditya Roy Kapur, Shweta Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, several celebrities marked their presence at Ranbir and Alia's post-wedding party.