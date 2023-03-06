Hyderabad: Bollywood choreographer-director Farah Khan taught dance moves to the Pushpa hit song Oo Antava to six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza and other star celebrities. Sania Mirza had a bash after she played her farewell match at Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad.

Many celebrities, including Neha Dhupia, Yuvraj Singh, Saina Nehwal, Namrata Shirodkar, AR Rahman, Huma Qureshi, Irfan Pathan, and Mahesh Babu among others, attended the party. A video from the party last night has now gone viral on social media. The video has been shared by a paparazzo on Instagram.

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia posted the amusing video of them all dancing to Oo Antava on her Instagram Stories and captioned it as "Nicely done". Farah then reposted the same video with a caption that read, "When u get to make sportspeople dance," along with a laughing emoji.

Farah uploaded a selfie on her Instagram account with her best friend Sania after her farewell match. They were seen lying on the bed and holding each other's hands. "So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend #saniaevent @mirzasaniar lov uuu," Farah wrote in the caption. Sania opted for a black t-shirt and grey track pants, while Farah sported a metallic top and black jeans.

Farah also shared pictures with her friends Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty on her Instagram Story. Actor Huma Qureshi, who had accompanied Farah to Sania's farewell match, also shared photos of them together on social media and wrote in the caption that her friend, Sania is an inspiration to a whole generation of youths. Huma Qureshi first saw her live win at Wimbledon in 2015 and since then their friendship has grown.