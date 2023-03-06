Hyderabad: South superstar Ram Charan took to Instagram to share a lovely picture with Indian tennis player Sania Mirza after she said her final goodbye to the sport on Sunday in Hyderabad, the place where it all began for her when she was 16 years old. Taking to the Instagram story section, the RRR fame actor wrote: My dearest buddy @mirzasaniar, Tennis courts across the world will miss seeing you in action. Your contribution to sports in India is unmatched. You continue to make us proud.

Ram Charan shares pic with 'dearest buddy' Sania Mirza, says Tennis courts will miss seeing you in action

In the picture, Ram Charan is seen posing with Sania in the middle and his wife Upasana Kamineni at the right end. Ram Charan is looking dapper as always in a black and white striped shirt and black coat paired with black trousers. On the other hand, the sports icon is all smiles and is looking elegant in a red gown with heavy jewelry. Sania has even applied mehendi on her hand. On the right is ram charan's wife Upasana, who is seen wearing a gown.

Meanwhile, Sania's close friend Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan also dropped a picture with the tennis star. Sharing the picture, Frah wrote: "So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend #saniaevent @mirzasaniar lov uuu." Taking to Instagram stories, Farah gave followers a peek at the sport's icons after-farewell party. In the picture, Farah and Sania can be seen lying down on a bed, holding hands and chilling. Sania and Farah frequently post positive comments about one another on their social media handles. Actor Huma Qureshi, another close friend of Sania's, also posted images of the party.

Also read: Ram Charan appears on GMA; proud moment for Indian cinema, says father Chiranjeevi