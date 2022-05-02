Mumbai (Maharashtra): Veteran actor Dharmendra on Sunday said he has returned home after three-four days of hospitalisation due to "big muscle pull at the back". The 86-year-old star took to Twitter and posted a video asking his fans and well wishers to not worry about his health.

"Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital for two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway I'm back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful. Love you all," he said in the video.

Dharmendra, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, made foray into films with Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. Some of his best performances include classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Satyakam and Seeta Aur Geeta. Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

