Hyderabad (Telangana): Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru is getting a Hindi remake, which will be directed by Sudha Kongara who helmed the original film in Tamil. Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan will be headlining the film which is being jointly produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian, makers announced on Monday.

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a video from the first day of shoot Radhika for Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake. Sharing the video, the superstar wrote, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it 💫 In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes 🙏🏻."

As reported earlier, Soorarai Pottru (Praise the brave) is the story of Nedumaaran Rajangam or Maara, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power. The film, which was directly released on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020, was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath.