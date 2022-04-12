Hyderabad (Telangana): While the buzz around Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is at its peak, a video of choreographer-director Farah Khan talking to the bride-to-be via video call is doing rounds of the internet. In the video, Farah is seen talking to Alia, who was shooting with Ranveer Singh for her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Ahead of her wedding, Alia is making sure to fulfil her professional commitments. Before the wedding festivities kickstarts, Alia was seen shooting for a song with Ranveer in Mumbai. Between the takes, the bride-to-be apparently attended video call from Farah who was seemingly excited about the actor's wedding with Ranbir. Amid the frenzy around Ranbir-Alia wedding, Farah's video call with the Raazi star has taken social media by storm.

Farah who is in Boston for a dance workshop, called up Alia. In the viral video, Farah is seen asking Alia "Missing me na?" to which she replied "a lot". Alia is seen donning a black lehenga, while Ranveer looked elegant in a neon kurta. When the onlookers realised that it was Alia on the call they started screaming "congratulations" which left Alia smiling but she continued to keep the ambiguity around her wedding intact and asked, "For what?"

Meanwhile, the virtual buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's probable weekend wedding has taken an physical form clearly evident from the view outside the Bollywood star couple's residence, where the paparazzi are camped to capture the minutest of developments, with the families and the management teams of the couple keeping mum about the nuptials.