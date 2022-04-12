Hyderabad (Telangana): With only a few days left for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's speculated marriage, preparations for the upcoming festivities seem to be in full swing in both families. While fans are eagerly waiting to hear an official announcement from the duo, the highly anticipated Ranbir-Alia wedding apparently gets postponed.

Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt has revealed that the wedding is not happening on either April 13 or April 14. Rahul told a portal that the couple has changed their wedding date as the information leaked to the media. Another reason for the postponement of wedding date is said to be security concern. Rahul admitted that Alia and Ranbir had locked April 14 for the wedding and other festivities. He also hinted that Ranbir-Alia's wedding will apparently take place around April 20. For unversed, Rahul is Mahesh Bhatt's son with his first wife Kiran Bhatt while Alia and Shaheen are his daughters with his second wife Soni Razdan.

Sources suggest that Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The festivities were earlier scheduled to commence from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15. What Rahul has recently told the media is anything to go by then the dates of pre-wedding festivities will also change. Bhatt's sibling has also said that "there will be an announcement regarding the date soon."

Alia and Ranbir had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The couple will be seen together on screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film will release on September 9, this year. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.