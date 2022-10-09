Mumbai (Maharashtra): The team of the recently released film Goodbye has wished legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan as he is set to ring in his 80th birthday on October 11. The team created a special video that consisted of fans across the globe wishing Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, the fans expressed how the superstar is loved by every generation and how they relate to his journey as their own.

The team created a momentous video that consisted of fans across the globe wishing Big B.. The video then goes on to show the fans showering tremendous love and blessings, depicting their heartfelt emotions for their favourite megastar. Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, and is known for her portrayal of Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, also wished Big B in this special video.

The legendary megastar's birthday is being celebrated by fans all across the world in their own unique way, Amitabh Bachchan has ruled hearts since decades and will always continue to do so. Goodbye, which stars Big B, Rashmika and Neena Gupta, is currently playing in cinemas.

Currently, Film Heritage Foundation is screening Amitabh's iconic films in select theatres to celebrate the actor's contribution to Indian cinema. "Back to the Beginning .. with the films from where my journey began in cinema .. Don and Mili nearly fifty years since they were released .. Now showing in Cinema .. Hoping to see more classics back on the big screen," Big B announced on social media.

Big B, who was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra will next be seen in The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone. He is also a part of Project K co-starring Padukone and Prabhas.