New Delhi: The government's fiscal deficit touched 45.6 per cent of the full-year budget estimate, as per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday. The data has been compiled till the end of October this year. The fiscal deficit, in actual terms, was Rs 7,58,137 crore during the April-October period of 2022-23.

Last year, the deficit was 36.3 per cent of the budget estimates of 2021-22. For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16.61 lakh crore or 6.4 per cent of the GDP.