New Delhi: Oil prices soared past $100 for the first time in more than seven years on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine, apparently realising fears he would invade.

The government is also aware of the impact of Russia-Ukraine border tensions as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Tuesday the crude oil was a worrisome situation and the government was keeping a watch on the movement of Brent crude prices which primarily determines the price of the Indian basket of crude oil.

While addressing the press in Mumbai on Tuesday, Sitharaman had said India wanted a diplomatic solution for the situation. The price of Brent crude oil has gone up by nearly 40% in the last three months as it was trading around $70 a barrel at the start of December last year.

India imports nearly 80% of crude and oil gas requirements from abroad and any supply disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis will have serious repercussions as not only the domestic prices of petrol and diesel will be under pressure but India’s imports will also rise considerably, putting pressure on inflation and current account.