Sivaganga: Police have arrested a youth from Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu after a year, for allegedly broadcasting cricket matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), police said. The arrested accused has been identified as Ramamurthy (29) a resident of Pillaiyarkoil Street, Kanjirangal near Sivagangai. The youth allegedly broadcasted the 2021 IPL cricket match on his own app without permission.

As per the information, Kadaram Thuppa, 36, from the Banjara Hills area of ​​Hyderabad has lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber ​​Crime Police. The cyber crime police filed a case in this regard and a unit of cyber police reached to Sivagangai and arrested Ramamurthy. The accused was later produced before the Sivagangai Court and then taken to Hyderabad. During initial interogation Ramamurthy reveled that he was unemployed after completing his studies and because of that he attempted the incident.

