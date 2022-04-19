Mumbai: After losing out on the opening partner -- Anuj Rawat -- and ex skipper Virat Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis (96 runs from 64 balls) laid the foundation and then progressed his innings at an accelerated pace taking the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a challenging 181/6 against Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.

For LSG, Jason Holder and Dushmantha Chameera took two wickets each in what was an ordinary performance by the bowlers.

Brief Score

RCB: Faf du Plessis - 96 runs from 64 balls, Shahbaz Ahmed - 26 runs from 22 balls ; LSG: Jason Holder - 2-25, Dushmantha Chameera - 2-31

More to follow...