Haridwar: The Haridwar sessions court has granted bail to controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand in another case, where he has been accused of making derogatory remarks against women. Haridwar Additional District and Sessions Judge Bharat Bhushan Pandey granted bail to Narsinghanand, who was also at the helm of the controversial 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar. Earlier, he was denied bail by a CJM court on 19 January. He is likely to be released on Wednesday.

Narsinghananad was arrested by the Uttarakhand police on January 15 and later the Dasna temple priest was charged for hate speech and abusing a journalist. However, he was granted bail in the hate speech case on February 7, subject to furnishing two sureties of Rs 50,000 and a personal bond of the same amount.

After his bail, the saint community welcome the decision by the court. Swami Sagar Sindhu said: "It is a matter of happiness for us but another soldier of ours, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi is currently in jail and we are constantly making efforts to bring him out as soon as possible." Hearing of Jitendra Narayan Tyagi's alias Waseem Rizvi's petition is scheduled for February 21 in the High Court.

