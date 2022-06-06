Ketugram (West Bengal): Fearing that his wife will leave him after she landed a government job as a nurse, the husband couldn't take it and in a fit of rage cut off her right wrist. The brutal incident took place in Kojalsa village of Ketugram in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Monday.

Injured Renu Khatun was admitted to a private hospital in Durgapur in a critical condition. The accused husband Sher Mohammad and his family have been on the run since then. According to local sources, Renu is a trained nurse, who works in a private nursing home in Durgapur. She recently passed an exam for a government job and was supposed to join a government hospital as a nurse. But her husband Sher Mohammad Sheikh was unhappy with her decision.

Since Sher Mohammad was unemployed, he thought his wife would leave him if she took the new job. This triggered an argument between the couple and as the quarrel escalated on the day of the incident, Sher Mohammad attacked his wife with a sharp weapon and cut off her wrist. Renu lost a lot of blood while she was being taken to the hospital where doctors had to completely amputate her hand during the surgery.

"Sher Mohammad was introduced to Renu during her studies. Later the two decided to get married. Rs 1 lakh in cash, gold jewellery and other accessories were given as dowry," said Renu's grandfather Ripon Sheikh said.

Also read: Chennai man kills wife, two children with wood cutting machine, ends his life thereafter