New Delhi: Barely a month ahead of Assembly elections, Harak Singh Rawat lost his post of Cabinet Minister, and the Bharatiya Janata Party sacked him from the party for the next six years.

"Whatever God does, he does it for good and the result will be good too," Harak Singh Rawat asserted. Harak Singh made it clear that he had no intention of leaving BJP, but had to take a decision to change the political atmosphere in the state.

He claimed that he was getting calls from many big leaders of Congress including State President Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh, but he used to tell them clearly that he has no intention of ​​joining Congress.

Harak Singh Rawat said that he had come to Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, but BJP sacked him even before he reached Delhi.

Harak Singh Rawat hits at BJP

When asked about Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami's statement that he was asking for tickets for his family, which is against the rules of the party, Rawat replied, "All these things are plain lies. CM is trying to hide his sins, and mistakes. No such thing has happened."

On being asked if he had demanded a ticket for his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain, Harak Singh Rawat said, "I had told BJP that I did not want to contest the elections, but BJP asked me to contest elections. Then I said, if my daughter-in-law has done a good job, then the party should consider it once. Other than that, nothing happened. Yesterday, I had also received a message that my proposal was also being considered by the party."

Rawat said that he is now ready to join the Congress party. However, he has to face a big challenge before joining the party as former Chief Minister of Uttrakhand Harish Rawat has said that if Harak Singh Rawat would apologize in public then only he will be accepted in Congress. While on the other hand, both Ganesh Godiyal and Pritam Singh are reportedly planning to rope him for Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022.

