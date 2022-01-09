Astrological predictions for January 9 to 15, 2022

Aries (March 21-April 20): Aries individuals can expect the average and steady time ahead. But, you may have certain disturbances. However, you can overcome them and be peaceful and joyful within yourself. In terms of finances, the week ahead is not a very promising one. However, you can experience stability in your finances. Your past savings would be intact this week. Also, there could be minor expenses. You are likely to pack your bags and go travelling, which is something you have been expecting to do for some time. You are likely to purchase a new vehicle. Students and job professionals may get satisfactory results. Chances of advancement in the career field are strong this week. You are advised to maintain a positive approach in your work this week. The planetary conjunction this week indicates that there could be certain family disputes or ego clashes. You are advised to remain polite with your spouse or your love partner. Your partner might lose his or her temper. However, if you keep your cool the situation is less likely to go out of control. Spend some time with your partner to understand them better. With the transit in the planet Jupiter you are more likely to travel to some distant location or embark upon a religious trip. Healthwise, you should be attentive to your health. There are chances for you to encounter sudden expenses on the health front. You might suddenly incur certain expenses because of your family. On the career front, siblings may guide you to choose the correct path. If you are looking to avail the expected results and benefits, you are advised to remain particular about your work. Job seekers may crack the interview with your hard work and patience.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Individuals with the Taurus Zodiac Sign are likely to have a better week as far as finances are concerned. However, on the health front, you are advised to practice caution and do not get reckless. Overall the week is likely to be a mix of high points and low ones. Most of the natives of the Taurus Zodiac are likely to have a financially uplifted week ahead. However, your Father is expected to have certain financial troubles, especially in the first half of the week. The situation is likely to get challenging. On the health front, a near relative of yours might suffer a serious condition. You are also advised to be attentive to your health. In between all the stress, you must remain careful about your health. This week may bring happiness to your family life. You are on the path to progress as far as relationships are concerned. Having an efficient conversation is the key to happy relationships. This you understand well and communicate effectively with the people who matter to you. This week is likely to be quite adventurous as far as trips and travelling are concerned. You might embark upon multiple trips this week. These can be for either business or leisurely purposes. Your travel plans might also be for entertainment with your friends, family or with your spouse. Also, the week is promising as far as marriage is concerned. Married couples or those who are in a relationship may indulge in a heated argument with their partner. By the end of the week, you are likely to experience happiness in your relationship. As far as possible, try to not indulge in any debate or discussion and maintain a healthy conversation.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Individuals born under the Gemini Zodiac Sign may have an enjoyable week ahead. Overall it is a good week for you. Staying positive and being practical this week is likely to bring about many benefits. The week might go average, but yet you remain at your ease this week. Hence it is one of the smooth weeks of the year. You might get into an argument with your seniors, and therefore, you are strongly advised against it. Legal matters might worry you this week. However, do not get entangled in it. Saturn and Sun are giving you a clue to manage all the issues smoothly this week, so you may handle the extra responsibilities. There can be unplanned travelling this week. You are also likely to attain high financial income this week. There can be unexpected gains this week. However, the good news is that you will not have to incur any expenses for the gain! This week looks good when it comes to spending quality time with your family. You might get ample time to be with your spouse and your children. You can make your dear ones happy just by your presence. This week you are basking in happiness and peace. This is more so because you have a very positive approach to life. Your work and your family are being balanced well this week by you. This is one reason why you are at ease and at peace with yourself. You are likely to host a small gathering at home this week. When it comes to communication, you are advised to have clear ones this week. There are chances of you getting into arguments with your clients or your spouse this week due to miscommunication. Express yourself very clearly. Certain losses are predicted this week due to miscommunication. Also, there could be sudden expenses for gifts or gadgets.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The natives of the Cancer sign may indulge in small fights with their spouses. Other than that, the week might be smooth ahead. Take care of your health. This week can bring about some discord between couples. Both of you could experience some problems relating to understanding one another. Once you sort out your communication with each other, things may start getting smooth again. Such minor differences may not harm your relationship. However, you have to pay attention to the needs of your spouse this week. Keep aside all the disagreements and all the personality clashes this week. Be polite and respond from the perspective of understanding the other person. As far as career is concerned, this area of your life is expected to be quite progressive. You might seize new opportunities that might come up as an advancement in your career. You will earn respect. You are likely to do well in your job or profession. The kind of life that you have dreamt of, you can give it to yourself. Finance also looks good this week. There will be an inflow of money. If you are thinking of investment, this is the week for you to start. Speculations that are made this week could turn out to be quite rewarding in the long term. However, you are advised to tread slowly with investments because the element of luck is also involved here. You should understand that no matter how precisely you predict, things might not always be on your side of the platter while speculating. This week you should take care of your health. You are likely to suffer from issues of the spinal cord. This could be because you are an avid driver. Your health should be your priority. Take massage sessions and let your body heal on its own.

Leo (July 23-August 23): For the natives of the Leo, this week is likely to be somewhat challenging. However, you are advised to stay firm in your resolve and do not get carried away here and there. This might not be a very exciting week. This week you are advised to spend maximum time with your spouse. They might demand your attention. So, make them happy with your care and your efforts. Especially the ones who are married might feel stuck. The young natives in the family are advised to keep away from any trouble. Taking unnecessary stress is only going to bother you. Since you are under a lot of pressure this week, you may not be able to manage all your relationships as efficiently as you would want to. You might feel that you are going through a certain storm. You are advised to remain positive and confident. Your family members might have certain complaints against you this week. It might get tough for you to please all of your family members this week. The week is a good opportunity for you to embark upon journeys to nearby destinations. This can bring joy and happiness to your life. Peace of mind is also guaranteed with such pleasure travelling. You are more likely to think about the wellness and well being of others. This can create a certain distance between you and your family. However, it is for the larger good. The native who is in love will have fulfilling relationships this week. This week can get particularly stressful for the teachers. They might feel exhausted by the end of the week. Natives connected with sports may have a good week ahead. Even if you meet any challenge, you are likely to face it with elan. Your hard work might be tested this week. You should avoid getting involved in any kind of trouble this week.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): For the natives of the Virgo Zodiac sign, this week might bring about certain difficult situations. However, along with it comes an abundance of opportunities for you to improve your financial standing. This week might pose certain stiff challenges, especially in your work during the beginning of the week. But because something new might be coming up, you are likely to remain confused for a while. Once you gain clarity, there won't be any task that would be difficult. Gradually you are going to experience better control over all the situations. This week may pose certain long-pending questions. You need to make vital decisions when it comes to your work. This week is likely to come with positivity and gains. Financial advancement is very much on the cards. You might get ample opportunities to leverage your financial position this week. Your pending financial issues are also likely to get resolved this week. This week is also good when it comes to nurturing the bonds of love. Married natives and those who are in a committed relationship, this week promises to be quite fulfilling. There is an opportunity for you to strengthen your bond with your partners this week. Nurture the relationships that you have this week. Especially mid-week can turn out to be quite demanding for relationships. Those who are dating this week might want to build a strong foundation for your relationship by making long-term commitment promises. You might want to learn something new. The new ways of communicating and learning and the new systems of knowledge are likely to expand your horizon in ways that are going to be quite rewarding for you. Students may do well this week. Overall, you may have a good performance academically.

Libra (September 23-October 23): For Libra natives, this week is expected to be good in terms of work and finance. But, there could be some unexpected competition around. The week is likely to begin on a positive note. Especially in the domain of your business or profession, this week may go quite well. However, there are chances of facing increased competition. You could face resistance from a certain section of the people you know. Especially for the natives who are into business, the week might be tough because you might face certain resistance from your associates. Important projects might get delayed due to such issues. On the financial front, this week may bring excellent opportunities. This can give you a major boost to your motivation. You can accelerate the pace of the progressive work that you have been doing. Your love life can find a major boost. You might meet some interesting prospects if you are single. For the natives who have been married or in a committed relationship this week, you should be able to spend ample time with your beloved. Your love life could be in an active mode. Therefore, you may spend some beautiful moments with your partner. Indulge in deep conversation and get to know one another more. It is an excellent time to build deeper bonds with your beloved. This week, the planets favour those who want to continue further study or want to get into research. Both of these things favour knowledge. Hence you are likely to enhance your knowledge this week. You might want to expand your perspective and ideas. You are advised to read and analyze. You are likely to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle for this time period. This week might assist you in maintaining efficient energy levels.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): For the natives of the Scorpio sign, this week, you may see highs and lows. However, you should practice caution and move carefully. Try not to complain this week. The beginning of the week is expected to be quite vibrant. You might feel elevated and powerful this week. However, you may not be able to control your emotions. Students, adults and natives are expected to do quite well in their field, especially at the beginning of the week. The weekend might be somewhat slow for you. You are likely to feel dull and wasted. You might be unhappy with the way life is turning out. Such thoughts might bother you. You are advised against being careless. This may put you in a disadvantageous position. You should remain serious when it's about your work. Students may lose their focus. Natives who are married or in a committed relationship, this week could be full of excitement. You are likely to spend ample of your time with your partner. You may develop proper bonding with your partner. You may go miles with your partner to take a break from your work. You may go on a short trip. You may see a new member in your family this week. You may get indulge in small get-togethers or celebrations this week. Your family may get excited about the new developments occurring in your life this week. Businessmen are likely to go on international trips. You may remain interested in what you're doing. You may find a new source of income. So, there might be some financial outflows. Unexpected expenditures may give you some stress. Your money savings may not meet your expectation. You should think twice before making any investments. Or else, take advice from the concerned person to invest the money.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The natives of the Sagittarius sign are expected to feel quite motivated this week. However, overall a mixed week is in sight. There would be excitement along the way. You may go far away from your family this week. This would be something new experience for you. However, this can make you more confident and driven. So take it in your stride and use it for your advancements. The week is expected to be mixed for the natives. For some natives, the week might offer achievements to you as per your efforts, and things might go as per your elaborate plans. There would be exciting times ahead. Other natives of Sagittarius the week might be below average. Their expectations might not be met this week. This might affect their overall motivation levels and their confidence. They would be determined to make the most of the time. Getting the very best out of yourself is motivating for you. You might dwell very deep in self-love this week! Hence you are expected to keep a balance because the people around you might get irritated with your love towards yourself. This week you are likely to experience plenty of joy and happiness. You might become very fearless this week. Your attitude is very cheerful. Make the most of the good times that you are living this week. This week you might also want to spend a lot of time with yourself. Self-introspection and reflection would make you realize quite a lot of things about yourself. So, you are likely to rise above routine life and mundane expectations. This week might pose challenges and problems to you. Therefore, you should deal with patience to find solutions as per your benefit. Your tenacity and purposeful nature can make things easier for you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Natives with the Capricorn zodiac sign, the week is expected to go well. Personal relationships are likely to usher this week. You are also likely to get passionately romantic towards your partner. Your partner is also likely to be quite attracted to you. You might get similar reciprocity this week. Especially the natives who are married might enjoy a very fruitful week ahead. You may enjoy all the fun and banter with your partner. The week brings along with itself an abundance of joy in your life. Your personal relationship is likely to usher this week. You would be proud of your partner this week. Your partner would share the same enthusiasm for you. You both mutually care for each other and respect each other a lot. However, your children need to be careful this week as it is quite an accident-prone week for them. Hence, you are advised to be quite cautious with your child. The adults are also advised to remain cautious this week, especially when they are driving. You might be in the mood to travel this week. Some exciting trips may be hanging around the corner. You might travel far and wide, especially for leisure or business. You are also expected to take a weekend off with your family. You might thoroughly enjoy the time you spend with them. You might decide to embark upon such short and long trips with your family often. Jobseekers may get a breakthrough this week. However, they are asked to put in more effort. If they want the kind of opportunity they desire, then you may require hard work. The week is expected to be quite favourable for students. Those who want to take up further education and want to go abroad for their careers may get favourable outcomes.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Aquarius individuals may develop an optimistic approach this week. This week brings in more optimism in your life through mindfulness and mediation. Female natives are expected to have a very fulfilling and positive week ahead. The optimism flows in from your frame of mind, which is quite related. The more centred you become, the easier life gets for you. You may hold on to these good thoughts for a smooth week ahead. Your mind and body need some extra motivation and vital energy this week. The married women can have an enriching week ahead. Those of you who want to become mothers are likely to have your wish fulfilled this week. You and your partner can be in an elevated state of mind through some good news. A visit to the doctor might bring in more happiness and joy in your family. A new dimension of life is opening up for you. The new essence that you are experiencing is likely to stay with you for long. Hence be prepared to be at your best. You are advised to take all the precautions and remain careful every step of the way. Things should go smoothly for you this week. The natives might also enjoy acknowledgement and precautions this week. Your ability to lend support to others might receive appreciation. There are people around you who might find one or the other fault in our efforts. They might be appreciative of what you do. Their insecurity can make them quite unnerving, and they might try to put you down. In this situation, your recognition would work as revenge for some people. Also, you are advised to make use of good judgement and analytical powers this week. If you fail to do so, the project that you are handling might end up this week.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Pisces natives may receive sudden relationship proposals this week. The married natives may require attention to their actions and words. There may be some communication-related issues with your spouse. The natives can assure you of the fact that this week can get demanding, especially in your relationships. Married couples are advised to be careful with each other. Any miscommunication can play havoc in your relationship. The natives who are looking for love this week may prove to be quite happening. Keep socializing and expanding your reach. This week communication may be at the forefront. Travelling, relationships and commitments are the areas that might need your focus. You may require an efficient approach. You may take the practical road, and you would be at ease. You would accrue the desired results this week. Your personal life might also benefit through the positive approach. Happiness and peace may come in abundance this week, provided you can keep all the negativity at bay. The week promises some small celebrations and get-togethers. The week can be quite fruitful for you in that aspect. Keep the communication on the right track as advised. This week might see some unplanned expenditure occurring. You may buy some gifts or articles. There might be some misunderstanding with your new clients. You should try to be more open and proactive in your communication. There could be losses due to your clients or the misunderstanding. Relationships would demand your time and efforts this week. They need healthy communication to derive the desired results and benefits. The natives who are in the midst of divorce proceedings might see themselves being entangled. You would be more proactive with the things around you. Pisces students may need to focus on their studies to get positive results. They are advised to remain vigilant.