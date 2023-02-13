Hyderabad: February 7th to February 14th is celebrated as Valentine's Week all around the world. Partners get to express their love for each other during this week and for some, this week also marks the beginning of new relationships. People exchange flowers, gifts, toys and chocolates with each other throughout the celebration of this week. The sixth day of Valentine's Week is Celebrated as Kiss Day on February 13th.

While couples in love are busy French kissing each other on 'Kiss Day', singles can take a moment to relax and kiss a French Fry instead, just a way to practice self-love.

Also read: Valentine's Week 2023: Check out what you can gift your significant other on Valentine's Day

Apparently, in the sixth century CE in France, couples expressed their love by dancing with each other and kissing each other as soon as the dance gets over. Russia started the tradition of bride and groom kissing each other during weddings. A kiss is a sign of affection, love, and admiration. A kiss can convey a lot without actually saying anything. So, let’s look at different types of kisses and their meanings to make this day more special:

Cheek Kiss:

Cheek Kiss

A kiss on the cheek can reveal familiarity and affection. People we are close to are often kissed on the cheek when we meet them and greet them.

Forehead kiss:

Forehead kiss

An affectionate forehead or head kiss communicates"you're secure here," as well as care and a sense of protection. This exudes confidence and admiration. It gives a sense of security and a silent message that the person is safe. Appreciation in the relationship develops intimacy and trust, it conveys a level of compassion or care for the other person.

Hand Kiss:

Hand Kiss

Hand kisses from a loving partner indicate respect and show that they value and find you special. They respect you for who you are and make it evident with this gesture.

Nose Kiss:

Nose Kiss

This is the signal you send to your lover or crush that you are deeply in love with them. It is a soft kiss that expresses love, care, and adoration for your romantic partner and is neither sensual nor sexual.

Neck Kiss:

Neck Kiss

These kisses are typically shared by lovers who are extremely enthusiastic about one another and convey sexual intentions.

French Kiss:

French Kiss

This type of passionate kiss is one that is typically exchanged by two people who are really attracted to or in love with one another. (With agency inputs)