Hyderabad: Have you lost your sleep for the last couple of days thinking about the gifts you could present your loved ones on Valentine’s Day? Are you freaking out at the thought that whether you could make your loved one feel special? No worries! Here’s a list of gifts which can never go wrong. These are the most loved and cherished presents, which have their own charm. This Valentine’s Day, go classy. Your loved one will surely love your gifts.

Red Roses:

Valentine's day is incomplete without a bouquet of red roses. How expensive your gifts might be, a single rose or a bunch of flowers will surely bring a smile to the face of your loved one...(ANI)

Candle light dinner:

Special days demand special treats and quality time from your special ones. This Valentine's day, make a special dinner at home and enjoy the warmth of food in the company of the beloved one...(ANI)

Books:

If your lover is a bookworm, there's no better gift than books. Try to be innovative with your choices and gift some books which are not strictly romantic. (ANI)

Plants:

The gen-y couples believe in sustainability and indulge in eco-friendly habits. If your loved one has a fascination with gardening, plants as a gift is not a bad option at all. (ANI)

Jewellery: