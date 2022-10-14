Hyderabad: Dilshod Akhatov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India, on his trip here on Thursday officially announced to the admission of 2,000 Indian medical students, who were earlier enrolled in Ukraine. Thousands of MBBS students in India were struggling to get admission to universities and medical colleges after returning from war-hit Ukraine. The Central government has given its nod to join other countries for the completion of the course.

Many other countries are also planning on inducting Indian students mid-semester to cover the lapse in their academic year due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. According to the guidelines of the National Medical Commission of India (NMC), students are being allowed to return to the rules of 'Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL)-2021'.

Uzbekistan has come forward and formally sealed an agreement with India wherein the Medical Higher Educational Institute (MHEI) in Uzbekistan has allocated 2,000 seats for Indian students. They even promised to include some more students, if necessary.

In a programme organised at Begumpet in Hyderabad, admit cards were handed over to the students. On the occasion, the courses offered to the students, standards and other aspects were also revealed. At the event, the Uzbekistan ambassador assured that they will work together with India in the field of medicine. As part of this, the Uzbekistani medical team visited AIG, Yashoda and Medanta Hospitals in Hyderabad and Delhi. Later, parents of MBBS students and consultant representatives honoured Dilshod Akhatov.