Uttarakhand/Srinagar: Soon the country will have a Sports stadium in the name of martyr General Bipin Rawat, as on January 8 Uttrakhand Chief Minister Puskar Singh Dhami is going to inaugurate the newly constructed stadium in Srikot Gangnali under Srinagar.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand's Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat inspected this stadium and directed officials of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited to complete the pending work within two days. The stadium is constructed at the cost of 86 crore with state-of-the-art facilities and would be able to conduct sports activities at the night as well which is one of its kind in the mountainous region of Uttarakhand.

Dhan Singh Rawat said that this stadium will help in nurturing the sports talent not only in Srinagar but in the entire Garhwal region Along with this, it will also witness the historical public meetings to be held in Srinagar as the stadium has a seating capacity of more than one lakh.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others were killed after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed near Coonoor town in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district.

Read: CDS Bipin Rawat's chopper crash: Probe team submits report to Defence Minister