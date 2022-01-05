New Delhi: Nearly a month after the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, the probe committee has completed its investigation and is set to brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today.

The investigation team has finished analyzing all the likely scenarios that may have led to the tragic incident.

The IAF is likely to apprise Defence Minister Rajnath Singh later on Tuesday about the findings of the tri-services probe into the December 8 chopper crash, people familiar with the development said.

"The probe team has already completed its investigation into the crash and the report has almost been finalised," sources said.

Top officials of the Indian Air Force (IAF), including the head of the Court of Inquiry Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, are set to make a presentation before the defence minister about the outcome of the probe.

It is learned that the probe team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh examined all likely scenarios for the crash including possible human error or whether it was a case of disorientation by the crew when the helicopter was preparing for landing.

Sources suggested that the crash was not a result of any technical error in the Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

On December 8, a Mi-17V-5 transport helicopter operated by the Indian Air Force crashed between Coimbatore and Wellington in Tamil Nadu, after departing from Sulur Air Force Station.

The helicopter was carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others, including his wife and staff.

Thirteen people on board were killed in the immediate aftermath, and Group Captain Varun Singh died from his injuries at hospital seven days later.

