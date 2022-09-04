Uttarkashi: A trekker from West Bengal has died after falling into the Khimloga Glacier, while two trekkers have been seriously injured. They were on a trek from Govind Wildlife National Park to Chitkul via Khimloga Pass.

According to Rajesh Kumar, head of Liwari village of Mori block under Govind Wildlife National Park area three trekkers and six porters from Bengal had left for Khimloga-Chitkul track from Liwari village on September 1.

He also said that at around 4 pm on Saturday evening one of the trekkers Sujoy Dubey (42), a resident of Bengal, died after falling in the Khamiloga glacier, while two other trekkers Subroto Biswas (49) and Narottam Gyan (50) were seriously injured.

Since Biswas was unable to walk, three porters set up a camp in Khamiloga and stayed there with him. Meanwhile, three other porters reached the Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp in Chitkul on Saturday night and informed the ITBP officials about the incident.

However, sources in the district administration said that due to nightfall, the ITBP rescue team was sent to the spot on Sunday morning. District Disaster Management Officer of Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh said that apart from the deceased, eight other members of the trekking team, including the two injured are safe.