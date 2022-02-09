Dehradun: With Uttarakhand all set to go to polls from February 14, the BJP released its state manifesto today with special emphasis on the employment of women, youth, and law and order. The manifesto was released in Dehradun by Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, wherein he said that the party has taken all the sections of the society under consideration while designing this manifesto and that it ensures the development of Uttarakhand in several aspects. The manifesto release was also joined virtually by the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Releasing the manifesto, Gadkari said "We want a safe Devbhoomi in all respects. We will bring laws to stop the illegal occupation of land. We will also work for the welfare of ex-servicemen, by forming the Ex-Servicemen Credit Guarantee Fund Trust in the memory of General Bipin Rawat." He further promised that the manifesto has the potential to tune up the development pace in the state of Uttarakhand. Here are some of the prominent aspects on which the party has chosen to focus in the manifesto released today.

Law and order: The manifesto promises that Love Jihad law will be made more stringent. It additionally promises that the government, if it comes to power in the state, will facilitate 100 women patrol cars and double the number of women police stations. Three new armed police battalions will be formed in Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, as promised by the manifesto.

Along with this, the police force will be strengthened to check the riots in the state, under which 20 Riot Control Vehicles and 4 thousand (Level-5) bulletproof jackets will be purchased. A target has been set to buy 320 modern 4x4 vehicles and 5, 000 INSAS rifles for policemen. Along with this, 5 thousand Beretta 92 FS pistols will also be made available to the policemen.

Women empowerment: The manifesto promises an assistance amount of Rs 500 every month for the women heads of poor families. 10 new women's houses will be built for women working in major industrial cities, along with a special fund of 500 crores created for women self-help groups across the state, the manifesto promises.

Youth and employment: The manifesto promises to create 50 thousand government jobs for the employment of youth, among which 24 thousand jobs will be given immediately. It further promises that the government will facilitate model career centers for the youth, while employment will also be provided through the online modernization employment office. IAS, IPS, IFS officers, training, and mentoring will be given to the competitive candidates by experts, and dedicated military training stadiums will be opened across the state, the manifesto says.

Rural development: The party has included a smart village program in its vision paper, under which the BJP will run a mission to develop all the villages of the state. At least one ATM will be set up for every Gram Panchayat by 2025, while well-equipped community and entertainment centers will be opened in every gram panchayat, the manifesto promises. Under the PM Vani scheme, Wi-Fi hot spot facility will be made available in every village, and a strong waste management system will also be set up. The manifesto promises to issue a number of one crore rupees for the Panchayat level infrastructure development program, along with a plan to increase the wages of MGNREGA workers in a phased manner. It further promises a number of Rs 500 crore for horticulture and Rs 500 crore for dairy.

Will give three free cylinders: Three gas cylinders will be given free in a year to poor households and poor women, along with an amount of Rs 2000 per month to the female head of BPL families, and rs 1000 per month separately for the children of that family, while 500 crore fund will be kept for women self-help groups, the manifesto promises. It further states that mobile hospitals with all the facilities will be started in even the remotest parts of the state. The manifesto further promises rs 6000 pension and 5 lakh accident insurance for the workers from the unorganized sector.

Not a 'room manifesto': During the release of this manifesto, Gadkari also told the audience that this is not a room manifesto, but has been designed after a grassroots level consultation with the people in villages and states. "We sent 70 suggestion boxes through 70 LED chariots in 70 assemblies. Suggestions came from all over the state, we talked to all the districts and only after that, we devised the manifesto. Many political parties design their manifestos while sitting in the room, but we are not like them. The manifesto is fully considerate of people's sentiments and we will definitely abide by it once we come to power.

