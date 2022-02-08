Mussoorie: With the election seasons around, the war of words between the ruling BJP government and the opposition is getting shriller in Uttarakhand. On Tuesday, Congress national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said that the present BJP dispensation in Uttarakhand is busy "formalizing and regularizing illegal mining activities".

He challenged the BJP MLA for Mussoorie Ganesh Joshi to outline his one single achievement in the past five years. Gaurav also raked up the incident where Ganesh was accused of breaking a horse's leg way back in 2016 though a court in Uttarakhand had acquitted him in the matter due to lack of credible evidence.

Dishing out a blueprint of 'sops and freebies' by Congress party if it comes to power in Uttarakhand, Congress spokesperson said, "Government jobs will be provided to 57,000 people during the first year of Government formation in Uttarakhand. Besides, five lakh families will be given Rs 40,000 monetary incentives annually. Apart from this, prices of LPG refill will be kept below Rs 500 and medical facilities will be made available at the doorstep of every village household."

Referring to the Congress manifesto 'Uttarakhandi Swabhiman Pratigya Patra', the national spokesperson said, "It is called a pledge letter because whatever written in the brochure will be taken care of." Speaking about the fate of BJP led Uttarakhand government after March 10, Gaurav said, "After March 10, BJP will not be able to reach even the double-digit figure and all its elected MLAs could be accommodated in an Innova car. Whereas, for Congress MLAs, two buses will be required to accommodate them."

Speaking further about the Char Dham project in Uttarakhand, Gaurav said, "Besides, taking care of electricity, water supply, employment avenues, medical facilities and others, special attention will be given to Char Dham project. A separate Cabinet minister and senior officials will be appointed to oversee the project. From day one, when the Congress Chief minister will be installed, on the same day the Uttarakhand Char Dham project will pick up pace and deal will be inked to expedite the project."

About the fate of three Uttarakhand Chief Ministers from BJP, he said, "The first BJP chief minister was clean bowled without playing the match. The whereabouts of the second BJP chief minister are not known. The third one is embroiled in the mining scam." "Those involved in illegal mining activities will not be spared after the formation of Congress government in Uttarakhand. Files pertaining to Kumbh medical tests scam in Haridwar will be reinvestigated. Whosoever is found guilty will be put behind bars. Six days are left when Uttarakhand will go to polls and BJP is yet to come out with its election manifesto. They (BJP) know that they are going out of power so what's the use of bringing the party manifesto. The threesome (BJP chief ministers) spoiled the game of the party," said Gaurav.