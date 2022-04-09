Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar grabbed more than half of the MLC seats in the recently declared Council poll results, but its coalition partner Janata Dal (United) suffered a loss of three seats compared to the party's previous performance in the Bihar Legislative Council elections. Upendra Kushwaha, national president of JD(U) parliamentary board, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat spoke on several issues, including MLC election results outcome, birth anniversary celebration of Emperor Ashoka, speculations on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar going to Rajya Sabha, and others.

When asked about JD(U)'s MLC seat tally from the previous eight has come down to five in this election, to which Upendra Kushwaha said, we will review the results and shortcomings before saying anything about the MLC election results. "Where we lagged and what were the reasons for the loss will be analyzed and we will also try to overcome such mistakes in future," he added.

On both the NDA partners--BJP and JD(U)-- trying to woo voters, particularly the Kushwaha community in the state, that too in the name of celebrating the birth anniversary of Emperor Ashoka, the JD(U) leader said, "Emperor Ashoka could not be confined to a particular caste or community. Samrat Ashoka belonged to all and for the whole world. The King propagated Lord Buddha's teachings and it would unfair to 'box' such an inspiring ruler." As far as his birth anniversary celebration, "we were doing it for a long time."

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led the NDA government declared a holiday on the occasion of Samrat Ashoka's birth anniversary. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state function pertaining to Emperor Ashok Jayanti was not held for the last two years, he added. "Some people and political parties have been trying to drag King Ashoka into their fold but that will be in vain," he said.

He questions BJP leaders for coming from UP to Bihar to celebrate the birth anniversary of Ashoka. "We are celebrating the birth anniversary of the Mauryan Dynasty King because he was our idol. Also, the Mauryan Empire flourished in Bihar and then spread to other parts of the country. The expanse of the Mauryan King was far bigger than what we see in the present day's map of the country," said JD(U) leader Kushwaha.

When asked what is the proof that the Mauryan Emperor belonged to the Kushwaha community, to which Upendra Kushwaha said, "There are certain things which don't require proof. When the universe came into existence, Adam and Eve were present, then how come people became Rajputs, Brahmins, Kushwaha, and others. Emperor Ashok belonged to Mauryan lineage and during those days caste stereotypes were not prevalent in the society."

When asked why BJP leaders are saying repeatedly that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be helming the Bihar affair till 2025, the JD(U) leader said, "They (BJP leaders) had created confusion that the CM would go to Delhi and so many other things. Hence, after saying so they realized their mistake. The wrong message was sent to the public. They created confusion and now they are trying to rectify the mistake by saying again that CM will continue till 2025."