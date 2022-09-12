Mathura: A woman fainted due to suffocation and humidity resulting from the excessive crowd of devotees at the Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan on Sunday. Police sources said that a large crowd of devotees have gathered at the temple and there was excessive humidity. Suddenly, the woman Mamata (33), fainted.

They also revealed that Mamata, a resident of Ballamgar, was rushed to the to RK Mission Hospital in Vrindavan for treatment. " There was a huge crowd of devotees at the temple. I started having suffocation and chest pain. Policemen brought me to the hospital," said Mamata.

According to sources in the district administration, the place at the temple where devotees gather has a maximum capacity of accommodating 800 people but recently over 1000 devotees have been gathering there. Two devotees were killed and seven suffered injuries in a stampede at the Banke Bihari temple on August 20.