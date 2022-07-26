Pilibhit: BJP MP Varun Gandhi has left the party high command red-faced as he targeted the Modi government on Tuesday over pollution in the Ganga despite spending crores of rupees in the name of river cleanliness. “Ganga is not just a river for us, but 'mother'. Mother Ganga is the basis of life, religion, and the existence of crores of countrymen.

That's why a budget of 20,000 crores was made on Namami Gange and despite spending 11,000 crores, why is there pollution? Ganga is a life-giver, then why do fish die because of dirty water? Whose accountability?” Varun wrote on Twitter. He also shared a video showing fish lying dead on the banks of the river littered with garbage.

Gandhi has been issuing statements against the government in recent months be it over the farmers' protest or the issue of unemployment. However, BJP has not responded. BJP sources say that the party has made a “policy not to react to any statement of Varun Gandhi. Significantly, Varun Gandhi has been expelled from the party's national executive.