New Delhi/Noida: Two persons were arrested in Noida's Sector 27 on Friday after a fake job racket promising applicants jobs in Gulf countries was busted by the police, with items such as electronic appliances and fake documentation recovered in the process.

The accused, identified as Sudhir Singh and Hameed, were nabbed from their office by personnel from the sector 20 police station. 80 passports, 22 fake Aadhar cards, one printer, three mobile phones, one desktop, one each of a CPU, laptop, and keyboard as well as Rs 4,24,000 cash were recovered from their possession.

The probe into the mass fraud was launched on October 9 this year after a total of 15 persons registered a police complaint accusing the organization of cheating them off their money under the guise of landing them a job in Iraq. The duo charged each person between Rs 65,000 and Rs 1,00,000 in exchange for preparing fake visas and airline tickets, police said.

"Upon probe, we've found that close to seven people were involved in this fraudulent operation, out of which two, who had an office in sector 27, have been arrested. 80 passports have been recovered from their possession, which is not fake and belong to the victims.

A total of 12 accounts were operated to run the business, out of which three have been seized. The accused had started this job nearly seven months back. It appears that all in all, close to 2,000 persons have been cheated by the group till now," ADCP Noida Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

He noted that close to Rs 60 lakh had been debited from the three accounts in the last five months, adding that the seven other members were residing in Delhi at the moment and would be apprehended soon.

The ADCP further highlighted that in a bid to avoid detection, the duo named their company 'Amba Enterprises' after a registered company in Maharashtra, and also put in the same registration number as the latter. "By creating fake accounts on Facebook under the name Gulf Course, they promised jobs in Gulf countries, mainly Iraq, Dubai, and Bahrain," he also said.