Durg: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has demanded President's rule in Maharashtra. Athawale was on a visit to Durg on Tuesday to participate in the Mahasammelan of Adivasi Mahara Samaj at Nehru Cultural Bhawan in the twin city, Bhilai. The programme was attended by thousands of workers and social leaders of Mahara society.

Athawale targeted Raj Thackeray, chairperson of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), fiercely on the current politics of Maharashtra and said that it was he who started the controversy. "There should not be a dispute between a temple and a mosque, as the Constitution made by B R Ambedkar is paramount in the country," he said.

Earlier, on April 23, Mumbai Police arrested MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana from their residence. The arrest was made on the allegations of 'creating enmity between two different groups, under IPC section 153 (A) and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act for violating prohibitory orders by police, as informed by an official at the Khar police station in western Mumbai.

Also read: After tweet by Mumbai CP, Navneet Rana's lawyer says 'two incidents unrelated'