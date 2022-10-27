Faridabad (Haryana): Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of CMs and Home Ministers of States that began on Thursday at Surajkund in Haryana's Faridabad. In his inaugural address, Shah spoke about varied issues around India's internal security and said that all states should come together and fight crimes.

He also spoke about NIA and said it has been given more powers to curb terrorism. "To wipe out terrorism, all states will have National Investigation Agency offices by 2024," the Home Minister said. Shah said the government has taken strong measures against NGOs which were creating obstacles in India's growth.

"FCRA registration of several NGOs have been cancelled because they were found involved in religious conversion. They were also hindering the growth of the nation," he said. Shah also spoke about the changes made in CrPC and IPC.

"Various suggestions have been received regarding improvement in CrPC and IPC. I'm looking into it in detail, and invested hours in it. We will very soon come up with new CrPC, IPC drafts in the Parliament," the Home Minister said. He also talked about Jammu and Kashmir and said that post Article 370 abrogation, the valley have seen a reduction in terror activities.

"After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, there has been a 34% decrease in terrorist activities, a 64% decrease in the death of security forces and a 90% decrease in civilian deaths," Shah said. The Chintan Shivir, Shah said, will help in planning a joint plan to deal with cyber crimes, narcotics, cross-border terrorism, sedition and other such crimes..."

"We have to give importance to the 3Cs - Cooperation, Coordination and Collaboration, to be able to further our goals of cooperative federalism and Whole-of-Government Approach... Resource optimisation and integration necessary," the Union Home Minister said.