Central Govt slashes windfall tax on petrol, diesel, ATF
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led Union Government slashed windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) on Friday. The tax on domestic crude oil export has been reduced to Rs 1,700 per tonne from the existing Rs 4,900 per tonne, as per government notification. Tax on ATF has been reduced to Rs 1.5 per litre from Rs 5 per litre.
