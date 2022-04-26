Una (Himachal Pradesh): A case of same-sex marriage between two youths from Himachal and Uttarakhand has come to the fore wherein the couple claims they got married six months ago in a temple in Delhi. As their family and relatives came to know about it, they raised objections over their relationship following which the couple approached the local police.

As per the inputs, the two first came to know each other on Facebook around one and a half years ago. As their friendship developed, they decided to tie the knot. A couple of weeks ago, the youth from Uttrakhand reached Una to stay with his partner who was already living with his elder brother. As the brother got suspicious of their relationship, he questioned both of them after which they admitted their relationship.

The police, however, are perturbed. While the Supreme Court has decriminalised homosexuality, it does not automatically translate into a fundamental right for same-sex couples to marry. According to the local Chowki in charge of the area Jagveer Singh, both the youth are firm on their decision of staying together. "We have called their parents and relatives. After their consultation, a decision will be taken on the matter," he said.

