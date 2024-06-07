Mob Lynches Two From UP Over Suspicion of Cow Smuggling in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Two persons were allegedly beaten to death and another critically injured by a mob over suspicion of cow smuggling near Raipur district in Chhattisgarh, the police said on Friday. The incident took place in the Arang area of the district, they said.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, at least 10 to 12 youths beat up three people suspecting them to be allegedly smuggling cattle, Arang Police Station in-charge, Satyendra Singh Shyam said. The accused then pushed them into the Mahanadi River, he said.

One person died at the spot while another died while undergoing the treatment. The third one, who suffered injuries, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. All three hail from Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Shyam added.

“The family members of the victims reached Arang. After conducting the post-mortem, the bodies would be handed over to their families. We started an investigation into the incident,” Shyam added. The police said that the Arang police launched a probe and are scanning the CCTV footage.

Earlier, around 10 people, including a woman, arrested in Chhattisgarh for their alleged involvement in the death of a person, who was lynched in Kawardha area.

The victim was identified as Dharam Singh Dhurve, who had come from Rali village to Damgarh village to search for cattle. At that time, several youths beat him throughout the Wednesday night after tying him to a tree for allegedly molesting a woman. It is alleged that the accused were demanding Rs 50,000 for releasing the victim.

Due to his failure to pay the amount, he had to face torture throughout the night and died on Thursday morning. Later, the accused confessed to their crime during the police interrogation.

