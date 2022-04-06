Medak: The marriage between a 21-year-old youth from Jogipet in Sangareddy district with another youth, 22, an autodriver, from Chandur area in Chilapched which took place on the evening of April 1, in a binge session of toddy came to an end with the latter's family paying alimony of Rs 10,000.

The wedding which lasted for three days was conceded null and void by the vagabond, a class IX dropout, who left for Sangareddy after collecting the payment. The autodriver reportedly "tied the knot" to the other who played the bride while they were drunk in a brief wedding ceremony in a local temple.

The next morning, the Jogipet youth went to the autodriver's home. Much to the chagrin of the family, the jobless youth made a scene. He told the autodriver's parents that he should be allowed to live with their son and he has got nowhere else to go. He insisted them to let him in or pay up his "due".

He demanded an alimony of Rs 1 lakh from the family to stay out of their son's life forever. As the family neither let him in nor they paid any money, the youth preferred a complaint with the local police station. Baffled cops called the family and the autodriver for an inquiry and heard all sides.

Meanwhile, the village elders offered to solve the issue amicably and sought time. After marathon negotiations with the elders, the 21-year-old agreed for separation for a one-time cash settlement of Rs 10,000 from the autodriver's family. The autodriver's newly-wed love life came to an end with the alimony being paid.

In sequel, the 21-year-old withdrew the complaint from the police station. It appears the duo first met at a toddy shop at Dumpalakunta in Kolcharamand a few days ago. They drank, spent time together and got married.

