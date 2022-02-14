Thiruvananthapuram: A LGBT couple got married at a function held at Tiruvananthapuram on Valentine's Day. Shyama S Prabha and Manu Karthika, both transwomen, tied the knot at Alakapuri Auditorium at Idapazhanji in Tiruvananthapuram amidst their friends and relatives on Monday.

Shyama and Manu were friends for the last 10 years and decided to get married five years ago. They then underwent sex-change surgery. As per the existing rules, their marriage is not legally valid. So the couple would approach the government and the court to legalize their marriage. Expressing happiness on the occasion, the couple said their marriage would be an 'important milestone' in the way people identify and accept LGBT communities in the country.

Manu Karthika is working as a senior HR executive at Technopark and Shyama is the project coordinator in Transgender Cell under the Social Welfare Department of Kerala Government.

