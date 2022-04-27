New Delhi: The war of words between BJP and Shiv Sena over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa further intensified on Wednesday when the saffron party accused the Maharashtra government of being autocratic and dictatorial. The BJP further questioned whether the Maharashtra government is now becoming autocratic like Saudi Arabia or Syria. Will it (Shiv Sena) impose Jaziya on people for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in their country?

BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh asked Shiv Sena whether Uddhav Sahib will decide, who will worship where. "If I feel like sitting in the office and meditating on Hanuman Ji, then will he (Maha CM) impose Jaziya on me? Is it Syria or Saudi Arabia that Uddhav is making such rules," Tarun Chugh said, adding, that it is unfortunate that Balasaheb Thackeray, who was called Hindu Samrat (emperor) and this is his party Shiv Sena, is doing the politics of appeasement today."

Read: Navneet Rana alleges caste-based discrimination in jail in a letter to LS Speaker

Commenting on MP Navneet Rana, Chugh said that Rana was not being allowed to use the washroom. "A woman MP was not even allowed to drink water. It's a matter of privilege. Kasab was fed biryani and the Maharashtra government did not even give drinking water to an MP," said Chugh, adding, it was, too, atrocious a woman read Hanuman Chalisa and she did not commit any crime that she was not even allowed to drink water. He further said that if it was a matter of law and order, then making 'a casteist' remarks against a woman-- Would not make it a case?