Udaipur: Ghulam and Hafiz, two were arrested for making provoking slogans in a procession taken out in protest against Nupur Sharma outside Udaipur Collectorate on June 20. They were produced in the court on Wednesday where they have been sent on one-day police remand to Bhupalpura police station of Rajasthan.

Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma informed, that on June 20, a large number of processions were taken out by the Muslim society in Udaipur. "Thousands of people had participated in the procession. During this, some people also raised provocative slogans. After 8 days of this procession, Kanhaiyalal Sahu was brutally murdered with a sharp knife. NIA is investigating this matter and so far 7 people have been found related to the murder and are arrested."