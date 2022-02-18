Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): TTD received a donation of Rs 85 crore--the first day of the opening of Sri Venkateswara Pranadanam Trust donation scheme slinked with Udayasthamana Seva, disclosed TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy told reporters that about 70 donors donated 84 crore and the temple body allotted each donor one Udayasthamana seva ticket free of cost as a privilege. TTD launched this new scheme to pool in funds for the establishment of Children's Multi-specialty Hospital.

Rs 9.20 crore donation from Chennai-based devotee

Revathi Vishwanath, sister of Dr Parvatham from Mylapore in Chennai, donated assets and cash deposits worth Rs 9.20 crore to TTD. Revathi Vishwanath has decided to donate the property to TTD in memory of her brother Parvatham, who passed away.

