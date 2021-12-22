Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has decided to raise the Udayastamana Seva ticket price to Rs. 1 crore on normal days and to Rs. 1.5 crore on Fridays. According to the sources, the board has also tentatively decided to allocate the availability of 531 Udayastamana tickets for the pilgrims.

The devotees who purchase the Udayastamana tickets are exclusively allowed to participate in the Arjitha Seva for 25 years. Devotees can also be a part of the Suprabatha Seva that allows the them to offer one night solitary service once a year.

With the allocation of these tickets, the TTD is expected to earn around Rs.600 crore. The board members have decided to allocate the entire amount acquired through these tickets for the establishment of a children's hospital. The board members also said that they will facilitate the ticket booking services online for the ease of the devotees.